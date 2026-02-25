ChatGPT used for mass copying in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Class 12 exams; four booked

MUMBAI: The use of AI tool ChatGPT for mass copying during Class 12 board examinations has come to light in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, with an FIR being lodged against four people, including teachers and examination staff, officials said.
The incident was reported from JK Bomanwar High School at Charmoshi examination centre number 18 in Gadchiroli district.
According to officials, the racket involved using ChatGPT to generate answers to board examination question papers and circulating them among students during the exam.
The modus operandi was that as soon as the question papers were unsealed at the examination centre, a peon, Suraj Kelzarkar, took screenshots of the papers and sent them via WhatsApp to teacher Mahendra Kirame.
Kirame uploaded the question papers on ChatGPT and obtained the answers. These answers were then printed using the school’s printer, photocopied and circulated among students with the help of the peon.
Officials said the alleged mass malpractice took place during the physics, chemistry and political science examinations at the centre.
The matter came to light after Gadchiroli Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Suhas Gade received information about the alleged malpractice.
A team was sent to conduct a raid at the centre on February 18, during which several students were found to have written identical answers in their answer scripts.
Following this, the peon was questioned and his mobile phone was checked. Officials said it revealed that he had taken photographs of the question papers and forwarded them to teachers, who then uploaded the papers on ChatGPT, obtained answers and circulated them to students.
Based on the findings, the education department lodged an FIR against teacher Mahendra Kirame, Sushil Lanjewar, examination centre in charge Suresh Burlewar, and peon Suraj Kelzarkar.
Both Kirame and Lanjewar were immediately suspended from service. Action has been initiated under the Maharashtra State Prevention of Cheating in Examinations Act, 1982.
Separately, in Nagpur, it was also revealed that question papers were leaked on WhatsApp ahead of the examinations. The education department has issued orders for a probe into that case as well.b