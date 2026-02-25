ChatGPT used for mass copying in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Class 12 exams; four booked

MUMBAI: The use of AI tool ChatGPT for mass copying during Class 12 board examinations has come to light in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, with an FIR being lodged against four people, including teachers and examination staff, officials said.

The incident was reported from JK Bomanwar High School at Charmoshi examination centre number 18 in Gadchiroli district.

According to officials, the racket involved using ChatGPT to generate answers to board examination question papers and circulating them among students during the exam.

The modus operandi was that as soon as the question papers were unsealed at the examination centre, a peon, Suraj Kelzarkar, took screenshots of the papers and sent them via WhatsApp to teacher Mahendra Kirame.

Kirame uploaded the question papers on ChatGPT and obtained the answers. These answers were then printed using the school’s printer, photocopied and circulated among students with the help of the peon.