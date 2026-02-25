Congress leaders on 'compromise mission': BJP chief questions alleged foreign links of Opposition leaders

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday alleged that institutions linked to the Congress party had received funding from foreign countries and accused its leaders of pursuing a “compromise mission”.

Addressing a press conference, newly elected national president of party alleged that the Congress first family's interests were placed above national interests. He claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru ceded India's rights in Tibet to China in 1954 without any compensation.

He said that Nehru once described 35 crore Indians as a “problem” as his decisions harmed national interests.

Referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, Nitin alleged that defence deals were used during that time for personal gain. He also claimed that defense services were used to fill private bank accounts.

Calling Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a “puppet of foreign powers,” BJP leader claimed that Congress's electoral history had allegedly been influenced by CIA funding.

He asserted that Rahul made more than 247 foreign trips, many of which were not reported to security agencies. He also questioned meetings with foreign leaders, such as Democratic representative Ilhan Omar and investor George Soros.