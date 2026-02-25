Debit cards passe, credit cards and UPIs are in

NEW DELHI: Since 2023, the volume and value of transactions processed through UPI and credit cards have displaced cash and traditional card usage, signalling a structural shift in how consumers and businesses transact, the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows. The UPI ecosystem has seen the most spectacular growth in this period.

The number of its QR codes rose from 24.42 crore in 2023 to 73.84 crore in 2026, showing the rise of small-ticket transactions. The steepest jump came between 2024 and 2025, when the base doubled from 32.14 crore to 64.01 crore.

Credit card penetration has also strengthened. The number of credit cards in force increased from 8.25 crore in 2023 to 11.66 crore in 2026, a rise of over 3.4 crore cards, or roughly 41 per cent. This expanding base has translated directly into higher transaction volumes.

Credit card transactions at point-of-sale (PoS) terminals rose from 14.09 crore in 2023 to 26.75 crore in 2026, nearly doubling in four years. In value terms, PoS spending through credit cards increased from Rs 48,934 crore in 2023 to Rs 75,988 crore in 2026.