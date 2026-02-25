Dehradun Diary | Rs 500 crore boost for Kumbh Mela 2027

The Centre has released Rs 500 crore to Uttarakhand for the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, scheduled from January to April 2027. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the grant would accelerate infrastructure development, including ‘Ghat’ beautification, traffic management, and sanitation. Emphasising the spiritual significance of the event, the CM noted that the funds are vital for delivering a “grand and divine” experience. Attributing the support to PM Modi’s special bond with “Devbhoomi,” Dhami highlighted that coordinated efforts between the state and Centre would ensure a safe, systematic, and historic event.

CM flags off marathon for road safety

Marking the culmination of National Road Safety Month 2026, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Road Safety and Green Earth Marathon from Circuit House on Sunday. Organised by the Transport Department, the event saw participation from nearly 800 enthusiasts. The CM urged the youth to act as “Road Safety Ambassadors,” emphasising pedestrian priority. RTO (Enforcement) Dr Anita Chamola highlighted the campaign’s success, noting a 12% decline in road accidents in Dehradun. Winners across various age categories were awarded trophies and cash prizes.