Digital revolution in agriculture jeopardising farmers, food sustainability: Report

NEW DELHI: Involvement of Big Tech Giants in farming will jeopardise farmers and food sustainability, warns a new report from the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food).

Major tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba are reshaping food production through Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is contributing to increased farmer debt, dependency, and climate risks.

IPES-Food is a global think tank that guides actions for sustainable food systems worldwide. The organization conducts research in areas such as political economy, nutrition, climate change, ecology, agronomy, agroecology, and economics, while also being actively involved in political processes.

The report titled "Head In The Cloud" highlights how these tech giants dominate funding and policy spheres, receiving substantial public funding while undermining initiatives that could provide farmers with greater autonomy and sustainability.

The analysis reveals that industrial agriculture is increasingly structured around data-driven "precision" tools developed through partnerships between Big Tech and Big Agro. These capital-intensive models often require substantial upfront investments, which increase financial risks for farmers and marginalize smaller-scale producers.