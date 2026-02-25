ECI and state poll bodies decide to cooperate on EVMs, elector rolls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday convened a day-long National Round Table Conference with State Election Commissioners, marking the first such engagement in 27 years. The conference concluded with the unanimous adoption of the National Declaration 2026, underscoring a shared commitment to strengthening India’s democratic framework through cleaner electoral rolls and closer institutional cooperation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stressed that the purity of electoral rolls remains the bedrock of a healthy democracy. He said that in the national and constitutional interest, the ECI and State Election Commissions (SECs) must work in synergy, keeping the elector at the centre of all processes.

“Preparation of pure electoral rolls is the foundation of democracy, and transparent and efficient conduct of elections further strengthens democratic values,” the CEC noted.

The declaration adopted at the conference called for evolving mutually acceptable mechanisms and legally viable frameworks to enhance cooperation between the ECI and SECs across the country.