ECI and state poll bodies decide to cooperate on EVMs, elector rolls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday convened a day-long National Round Table Conference with State Election Commissioners, marking the first such engagement in 27 years. The conference concluded with the unanimous adoption of the National Declaration 2026, underscoring a shared commitment to strengthening India’s democratic framework through cleaner electoral rolls and closer institutional cooperation.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stressed that the purity of electoral rolls remains the bedrock of a healthy democracy. He said that in the national and constitutional interest, the ECI and State Election Commissions (SECs) must work in synergy, keeping the elector at the centre of all processes.
“Preparation of pure electoral rolls is the foundation of democracy, and transparent and efficient conduct of elections further strengthens democratic values,” the CEC noted.
The declaration adopted at the conference called for evolving mutually acceptable mechanisms and legally viable frameworks to enhance cooperation between the ECI and SECs across the country.
It proposed collaboration in key areas, including the sharing of ECINET, electronic voting machines, electoral rolls, and training infrastructure at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).
Participants also discussed aligning laws governing panchayat and municipal elections with those applicable to Parliament and state legislatures to ensure greater coherence in electoral governance.
During the conference, detailed presentations were made on EVMs and ECINET, alongside discussions on best practices related to electoral roll revision and election management. The ECI urged SECs to actively participate in its international engagements and proposed that the National Round Table Conference be institutionalised as an annual event, preferably alongside global conferences chaired by the Commission.
The poll body said that suggestions received from SECs during the conference would be examined by a joint team of legal and technical officers led by concerned Deputy Election Commissioners. A state- and Union Territory-wise roadmap will be submitted to the ECI within three months to facilitate informed decision-making in the national interest.
SEC suggestions to be examined by legal officers
The poll body said that suggestions received from SECs during the conference would be examined by a joint team of legal and technical officers led by concerned Deputy Election Commissioners. A state- and UT-wise roadmap will be submitted to the ECI within three months.