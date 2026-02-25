ED attaches properties worth Rs 598 crore of Ansal group in land fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs. 598 crore in Agra in a money laundering case against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd, the agency said.

ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The case pertains to large-scale irregularities in the acquisition and subsequent release of land in Sectors 58 to 63 and 65 to 67, Gurugram, Haryana.

Land was originally notified for acquisition under Sections 4 and 6 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, for stated public purposes such as development by HUDA and creation of a land bank.

“However, most of such land was subsequently released in favour of private colonisers through a fraudulent and collusive process. Such actions undermined statutory safeguards governing land acquisition and compromised the transparency expected in matters involving public purpose by the state government,” the agency said.

During the probe, the agency found that the firm entered into collaboration agreements and obtained General Power of Attorneys (GPAs) from individual landowners in respect of land already notified for acquisition.

These agreements were found to suffer from serious irregularities, including the absence of consideration prior to the issuance of Section 4 notification, lack of essential contractual terms, and post-facto alterations.