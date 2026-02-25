ED seizes Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716 crore residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill over alleged bank frauds

Anil Ambani’s 17-storey residence worth Rs 3,716.83 crore in the posh Pali Hill in Mumbai was seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday over alleged bank fraud cases relating to Reliance Communications.

The investigative agency said that the total value of the attached assets linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group is now around Rs 15,700 crore.

The provisional attachment order had been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the 66-metre-high (216 foot) luxury property. “ED has provisionally attached the Pali Hill residential property ‘Abode’ of Anil Ambani in the Reliance Communications Ltd bank fraud case. Cumulative attachment of properties in the group now stands at over Rs 15,700 crore,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency had initiated a probe based on the CBI’s FIR against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM), Anil Ambani, and others. RCOM and its group companies availed loans from domestic and foreign lenders of which a total amount of ₹40,185 crore is outstanding, the agency said.

“The ED investigation has revealed that among other assets, the Pali Hill property was aggregated into the RiseE Trust – a private family trust of the members of Anil Ambani’s family. This was done to make it appear as though Anil Ambani is not involved,” the agency said.