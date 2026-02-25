Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali hotel while vacationing with friends

RANCHI: Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and son of Babulal Soren, died on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances while vacationing with his friends in Manali.

Veer Soren (19) was studying out of the state and had recently went on a vacation with his friends on February 22. They were staying at a hotel in Simsa.

On February 23, they visited Solang Valley and Sethan village near Hamta Pass. After returning to the hotel that evening, Veer had reportedly fallen ill.

“At around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, after returning from his trip, Veer complained of a severe headache. His friends gave him medicine, after which he went to sleep to rest. Around 2:30 pm, a loud sound was heard in the room. When his friends went to check on him, they found him lying on the bed,” sources said.