Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali hotel while vacationing with friends

RANCHI: Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and son of Babulal Soren, died on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances while vacationing with his friends in Manali.
Veer Soren (19) was studying out of the state and had recently went on a vacation with his friends on February 22. They were staying at a hotel in Simsa.
On February 23, they visited Solang Valley and Sethan village near Hamta Pass. After returning to the hotel that evening, Veer had reportedly fallen ill.
“At around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, after returning from his trip, Veer complained of a severe headache. His friends gave him medicine, after which he went to sleep to rest. Around 2:30 pm, a loud sound was heard in the room. When his friends went to check on him, they found him lying on the bed,” sources said.
His health deteriorated at the hotel late at night. When the situation worsened further, his friends immediately rushed him to Civil Hospital, Manali.
“On the way to the hospital, foam was seen discharged from his mouth. At the hospital, doctors performed CPR for a long time, but he could not be revived and was declared dead,” said sources close to the Soren family.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Champai Soren left for Delhi from Ranchi. He was accompanied by his three sons: Simal Soren, Babulal Soren, and Bablu Soren.
Family members remained in constant contact with the Himachal Pradesh administration and local contacts.
Champai Soren also announced the demise of his grandson on X.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved grandson, Veer Soren, on February 24, 2026. He was rushed to the hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, but fate had other plans. Veer's passing has shattered our family,” Soren wrote.