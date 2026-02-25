Government allows household insecticides to be sold without printed leaflets, mandates QR codes

Insecticide companies are now permitted to sell products meant to control household pests such as cockroaches, mosquitoes, houseflies and bed bugs without a printed leaflet, following a recent amendment notified by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Under the revised rules, manufacturers can dispense with physical leaflets as long as a QR code is provided on the product packaging that gives consumers access to all mandatory information, including precautions and possible risks.

The ministry said the notification on the amendment did not receive any objections or suggestions from the public or other stakeholders within the prescribed period.

As per the amendment, insecticides intended for household use can be sold without an enclosed leaflet, provided the QR code contains all the necessary information required under the rules.

The government proposed the change after industry representatives sought clarification last June on the requirements governing the sale of household insecticides.