Government allows household insecticides to be sold without printed leaflets, mandates QR codes

Insecticide companies are now permitted to sell products meant to control household pests such as cockroaches, mosquitoes, houseflies and bed bugs without a printed leaflet, following a recent amendment notified by the Ministry of Agriculture.
Under the revised rules, manufacturers can dispense with physical leaflets as long as a QR code is provided on the product packaging that gives consumers access to all mandatory information, including precautions and possible risks.
The ministry said the notification on the amendment did not receive any objections or suggestions from the public or other stakeholders within the prescribed period.
As per the amendment, insecticides intended for household use can be sold without an enclosed leaflet, provided the QR code contains all the necessary information required under the rules.
The government proposed the change after industry representatives sought clarification last June on the requirements governing the sale of household insecticides.
The amendment modifies Rule 10(1A) of the Insecticides Rules, 1971, extending the earlier compliance deadline of June 30, 2024, to June 30, 2026.
The extension is intended to give licensing authorities, manufacturers and other stakeholders additional time to comply with procedural and safety requirements.
The proposed changes, titled the Insecticides (Amendment) Rules, 2025, were opened for public comments from November 4, 2025, for a period of 30 days.
According to the government, the objective of the amendment is to improve compliance with procedural and safety norms while modernising the dissemination of consumer information by shifting from paper to digital formats.
The move is also aimed at reducing packaging and paper usage and making household insecticide products more readily available.
The extended deadline is expected to allow a smoother transition and ensure proper adherence to the revised regulations by all concerned authorities and stakeholders.
The notification had invited individuals, industry stakeholders and organisations likely to be affected by the amendments to submit objections or suggestions, asking them to address their feedback to the Joint Secretary (Plant Protection) within the stipulated 30-day timeframe.