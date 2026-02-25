India, Germany strengthen climate resilience through new EUR 20 million initiative

NEW DELHI: Germany and India have reinforced their commitment to enhancing adaptation and resilience during a high-level Climate Talk held in New Delhi.

Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety (BMUKN), announced a new Large Grant project for India, which has a funding volume of up to EUR 20 million under the International Climate Initiative (IKI).

The project aims to improve resilience in high-risk ecosystems across priority regions, including the Himalayas, island areas, the Western Ghats, the North-East, and the Lower Gangetic floodplains. This initiative will support ecosystem-based approaches (EbA) such as forest restoration, enhancing biodiversity corridors, flood and erosion control, groundwater recharge, and community-led natural resource management.

It will also strengthen the monitoring, evaluation, and learning frameworks associated with the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and explore innovative financing mechanisms such as blended finance, biodiversity credits, and insurance schemes.

“Ecosystem-based approaches create multiple wins,” noted Flasbarth. “They not only reduce climate risks but also strengthen livelihoods, enhance biodiversity, and are often more cost-effective than purely technical solutions.”