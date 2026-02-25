IT raids at UP BSP MLA's residence in Lucknow; Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh condemns move

The BSP MLA Umashankar Singh has not been keeping well for quite sometime now and he is reportedly suffering from cancer, which has raised concern among his supporters regarding the ongoing raid.

Singh is the only BSP MLA elected in 2022, making this Income Tax operation politically significant.

Meanwhile, UP Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh condemned the IT department's action. The Minister's daughter is married to the MLA's son.

"Everyone including the politicians and the agencies like IT department are aware of the fact that Umashankar Singh has been battling with the cancer for the last two years. In present circumstances, he is busy buying a few breaths for himself instead of accumulating wealth," said the minister in a post on X.

"The session of state legislature is important for any lawmaker but Umashankar, owing to his medical condition, could not attend the recently concluded assembly session for even a hour. Currently, even a nurse or a doctor is not allowed to visit him at his residence as he is in isolation. If anything adverse happens to Umashankar Singh, these insensitive agencies will be held responsible," posted the minister.

He added in his post that even the judiciary used to show mercy on gravest criminals in such situations but in present difficult times which Umashankar Singh was passing through, who can think of giving pain to a person already suffering so much.

"May God give some good sense and wisdom to such tormentors," wrote the minister in his post.