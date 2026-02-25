Jharkhand air ambulance crash: 39-year-old aircraft had no black box

RANCHI: The aircraft — a Beechcraft King Air BE9L operated by Redbird Airways Pvt. Ltd. — that crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday, killing all seven people on board, was 39 years old. It had been issued a fitness certificate on January 21 this year, valid for one year.

According to aviation sources, the aircraft had logged approximately 6,600 flying hours. In a concerning revelation, it was not equipped with a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) or Flight Data Recorder (FDR), as these are not mandatory for aircraft with a maximum take-off weight below 5,700 kg.

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) visited the crash site on Wednesday and collected crucial documents and physical evidence from the wreckage. Officials said the investigation would continue, with further examination of technical records and operational details. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shubham Khandelwal said the AAIB team gathered key materials from the site and would resume evidence collection on Thursday.

The aircraft had reportedly remained unused between 2018 and 2022 before being acquired by Redbird Airways. While the reasons for this period of inactivity could not be confirmed, investigators are expected to cross-check details regarding its maintenance and the airworthiness clearances issued prior to its return to service. The aircraft had also not been repainted for the past 21 years.

Interestingly, the aircraft had previously been used for training purposes by the state government at the Flying Training Institute in Dumka. The state government is reportedly paying the aviation company Rs 50 lakh per month as rent to use the aircraft for providing air-ambulance services at a subsidized rate. However, the same aircraft was privately booked by the company for Rs 8 lakh from the patient’s family members. This suggests that a flight that could have been availed for Rs 3.5 lakh through the government was instead charged at Rs 8 lakh, with the amount going directly to the company.