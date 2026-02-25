Manipur CM meets PM, 5K houses for displaced persons okayed

GUWAHATI: The Centre has approved the construction of 5,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna – Gramin (PMAY-G) for the rehabilitation of Manipur’s ethnic violence-displaced people.

The approval followed Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s meeting with Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi. The state’s two deputy CMs, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, attended. The Chief Minister’s Office said Chouhan assured the leaders of help in restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

Earlier this month, the state government submitted a proposal for a special project under PMAY-G to construct 5,000 houses for internally displaced persons. The Rural Development Ministry approved a special window for the Awaas+ 2024 household survey to capture details of eligible affected households. The state government has also been allowed to continue the registration of eligible affected beneficiaries under the special project of PMAY-G.

The Rural Development Ministry had asked the Manipur government to identify beneficiaries for the special project in accordance with the PMAY-G guidelines. These houses will be constructed in accordance with the provisions of the framework for the implementation of the PMAY-G.

The state government has also been allowed to sanction houses for eligible beneficiaries under the special project to whom assistance was released earlier under the PMAY-G, but their houses were destroyed during the ethnic violence.