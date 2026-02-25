NCERT may remove controversial portion on judiciary from class 8 textbook, say sources

Meanwhile, the NCERT is said to have called an internal meeting to review the recommendations of the subject experts involved in the chapter and the officials who approved it.

NCERT Chairman Dinesh Prasad Saklani did not respond to calls and messages on the issue. Another top official at the council refused to comment, saying the matter is sub judice now.

The government sources said that while NCERT is an autonomous body, officials responsible for adding chapters should have applied their minds. If the issue of corruption was to be included in the textbook, it should have been related to all three organs -- the executive, judiciary and the legislature, they said.

The book pegs the approximate number of pending cases in the Supreme Court at 81,000, in high courts at 62.40 lakh, and district and subordinate courts at 4.70 crore.

It highlights the judiciary's internal accountability mechanisms and refers to the established procedure for receiving complaints through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

According to the book, over 1,600 complaints were received through this mechanism between 2017 and 2021.

The textbook also quotes former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, who in July 2025 said that instances of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary had a negative impact on public confidence.

"However, the path to rebuilding this trust lies in the swift, decisive and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues... Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues," he is quoted as saying in the book.

The government sources said that data on corruption in the judiciary is available in parliamentary records and the national judicial data grid, but the Union Law Ministry was not consulted for cross verification of the fact.