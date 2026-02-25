Nehru statue vandalised in Assam's Cachar

SILCHAR: A statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was vandalised in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Pailapool market in the Lakhipur police station area, they said.

Police said they have detained a person and seized the excavator used to uproot the statue.

"We have not found any eyewitness to the incident. However, it was on a CCTV footage that some unknown miscreants were seen demolishing the statue with the help of an excavator," Lakhipur police station officer-in-charge Sankar Dayal told PTI.

"An FIR has been registered. Although we have apprehended one person relating to the incident and seized the excavator, we are yet to nab its driver," Dayal said.

Congress's Silchar president Sajal Acherjee alleged that it was a planned attack. "It was done to create tension among the people ahead of the elections," he claimed.

Elections for the state's 126-member assembly are expected to be held in March-April.