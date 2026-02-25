NHAI directions for strict compliance of guidelines for service and slip roads

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed its officials to strictly follow prescribed guidelines and design criteria for constructing service and slip roads along national highway projects. The move is aimed at ensuring uniformity, serviceability, and durability of these critical stretches, which function as feeder lanes and often carry traffic during construction.

The directive follows concerns that project delays have forced service and slip roads to handle higher traffic volumes for longer than anticipated, leading to premature deterioration. NHAI has also instructed officials to revise tender documents and schedules in line with the new norms for projects where bids are yet to be invited.

“For projects under implementation, the guidelines may be adopted wherever necessary with the approval of the Competent Authority, as per the extant policy on delegation of powers for change of scope of NHAI,” a circular issued by the agency said.

In November, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued detailed design guidelines to ensure consistency and quality in service roads, noting the earlier absence of a uniform scientific framework.

The norms introduce a formula to determine the design life of service roads — the expected period they can function without major reconstruction. They also specify bitumen thickness and pavement types based on regional conditions, including high-rainfall areas, industrial districts, defence zones, mining regions, and economic corridors.