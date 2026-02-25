NHAI directions for strict compliance of guidelines for service and slip roads

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed its officials to strictly follow prescribed guidelines and design criteria for constructing service and slip roads along national highway projects. The move is aimed at ensuring uniformity, serviceability, and durability of these critical stretches, which function as feeder lanes and often carry traffic during construction.
The directive follows concerns that project delays have forced service and slip roads to handle higher traffic volumes for longer than anticipated, leading to premature deterioration. NHAI has also instructed officials to revise tender documents and schedules in line with the new norms for projects where bids are yet to be invited.
“For projects under implementation, the guidelines may be adopted wherever necessary with the approval of the Competent Authority, as per the extant policy on delegation of powers for change of scope of NHAI,” a circular issued by the agency said.
In November, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued detailed design guidelines to ensure consistency and quality in service roads, noting the earlier absence of a uniform scientific framework.
The norms introduce a formula to determine the design life of service roads — the expected period they can function without major reconstruction. They also specify bitumen thickness and pavement types based on regional conditions, including high-rainfall areas, industrial districts, defence zones, mining regions, and economic corridors.
Under the design criteria, all service and slip roads must have adequate drainage with proper outfall, in line with prescribed standards. Construction of these roads should be completed before work begins on the main carriageway, and they should be maintained as per the contract conditions.
Officials said uniform guidelines would help ensure consistency and quality in service road construction, which is vital for overall infrastructure development. Well-maintained service roads can also improve safety and reduce long-term maintenance costs.
“It is imperative that adequate capacity enhancement and design life considerations for service roads are incorporated at the initial design stage itself. Appropriate modifications must be made to the RFP (request for proposal) and relevant schedules in all cases where bids are yet to be invited,” the guidelines state.