Notification issued for Rajya Sabha polls to seven seats from Maharashtra, voting on March 16

MUMBAI: Notification for the election to seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra was issued on Wednesday with polling scheduled for March 16.

The last day for filing nominations is March 5, said Returning Officer Vilas Athawale who issued the notification.

Members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly vote in the election.

The term of seven Rajya Sabha members from the state including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is expiring in April. Pawar has not yet made it clear whether he would seek another term.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 6 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 9, said Athawale.

If necessary, polling will be held on March 16 between 9 am and 4 pm at Vidhan Bhavan, and counting will follow thereafter, the notification stated.