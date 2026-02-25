PM Modi begins second official Israel visit, set to address Knesset

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit focusing on strengthening security, economic and technological cooperation between the two countries.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism, and he is looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Modi will address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, becoming the first Indian prime minister to have the honour.

Modi said the visit comes at the invitation of his "dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu."

"I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management â¦ defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said.