Modi receives red-carpet welcome in Israel as he begins two-day state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, in a trip aimed at further strengthening the “robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership” between the two nations.
Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome and Guard of Honour at Ben Gurion Airport, where Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, personally received him. The two leaders exchanged a warm hug on arrival, underlining their close personal rapport. Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar was also present.
This is Modi’s second visit to Israel in nine years. During his landmark 2017 trip, bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership, setting the stage for deepening cooperation across sectors.
In his pre-departure statement, Modi said India and Israel share a partnership that has witnessed “remarkable growth and dynamism” in recent years. He expressed confidence that the visit would consolidate enduring bonds, set new goals for the strategic partnership and advance a shared vision for a “resilient, innovative and prosperous future”.
The Prime Minister said he looks forward to discussions with Netanyahu to expand cooperation in science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties. The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on key regional and global developments.
During the visit, Modi is scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and will address the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. He will also hold a brief meeting with Netanyahu ahead of the address, followed by wide-ranging talks on Thursday.
The visit assumes added significance amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including strained ties between the United States and Iran.
In recent years, India-Israel cooperation has expanded in defence, cybersecurity, scientific research and innovation. Defence has emerged as a key pillar, with Israel supplying a range of military platforms and weapon systems to India. During the visit of India’s defence secretary to Israel in November last year, an important agreement on defence cooperation was signed.
As India pursues development of an indigenous air defence shield dubbed “Sudarshan Chakra”, New Delhi is also exploring the possibility of incorporating certain elements from Israel’s Iron Dome all-weather air defence system capable of intercepting missiles and artillery shells.
Trade and investment ties are also progressing steadily. During Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Israel in November, the terms of reference for launching negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement were signed. In September, the two sides inked a Bilateral Investment Agreement to further expand economic cooperation.
People-to-people ties remain a vital component of the relationship, with an over 41,000-strong Indian diaspora in Israel contributing significantly to bilateral goodwill and engagement.
(With inputs from PTI , ANI)