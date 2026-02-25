Modi receives red-carpet welcome in Israel as he begins two-day state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, in a trip aimed at further strengthening the “robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership” between the two nations.

Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome and Guard of Honour at Ben Gurion Airport, where Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, personally received him. The two leaders exchanged a warm hug on arrival, underlining their close personal rapport. Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar was also present.

This is Modi’s second visit to Israel in nine years. During his landmark 2017 trip, bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership, setting the stage for deepening cooperation across sectors.

In his pre-departure statement, Modi said India and Israel share a partnership that has witnessed “remarkable growth and dynamism” in recent years. He expressed confidence that the visit would consolidate enduring bonds, set new goals for the strategic partnership and advance a shared vision for a “resilient, innovative and prosperous future”.