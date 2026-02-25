Power Ministry forwards proposed CAFE-III norms to PMO: Kumaraswamy

NEW DELHI: H D Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, said on Wednesday that the power ministry has sent the proposal on the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE)- III norms to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after a meeting with stakeholders. The fresh development comes as India’s auto industry remains divided over the treatment of small cars and changes in technical definitions.

“We already had a meeting with stakeholders and power ministry. The power ministry, according to my information, now, after the meeting with stakeholders they have sent the proposal to PMO,” said Kumaraswamy on the sidelines of an event organised by FICCI. The minister, however, disclosed which draft has been forwarded to the PMO.

So far, two drafts of CAFE-III norms have been made public for inputs. Much of the industry’s tussle revolves around the second draft which was released in September 2025. This draft seeks to make average CO2 emissions stricter from April 2027 while offering some relief for small petrol cars.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Managing Director & CEO Shailesh Chandra had said in November that no leniency must be granted to small cars in the CAFE-III norms on the basis of weight and affordability as it would compromise safety features while distracting from concrete action towards sustainable mobility.

However, market leader Maruti Suzuki India has been vocal in proposing such a concession for small cars and its Chairman R C Bhargava had argued that the idea behind CAFE norms was to make big cars improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.