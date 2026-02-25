Samajwadi Party gets into election mode in UP, ropes in I-PAC for 2027 battle

LUCKNOW: With the UP Assembly elections due early next year, the main opposition Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav has got into election mode by roping in leading political consultancy firm I-PAC to design its campaign strategy across the state to challenge the ruling BJP led by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Although no senior SP leader officially confirmed the move, party leaders said on condition of anonymity that the firm was already active on the ground.

As per party sources, the I-PAC team was holding informal consultations with district level leaders to study the political pulse of the state at the ground level and identify comparatively weaker pockets and swing areas.

On the basis of the outcome of this exercise, the firm would draw up a poll strategy for the SP while helping it fine-tune its campaign at every level through outreach plans, catchy slogans and messaging that the public can identify with.