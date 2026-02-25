SC stays trial in ED case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial in money laundering case registered against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the plea of Soren in which he had sought quashing of the case.

In his plea before the top court, Soren had also challenged the repetitive summons issued to him by the ED.

Soren has challenged the recent Jharkhand High Court's decision refusing to quash the case against him.