Senior Maoist leader, associate surrender in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

RAIPUR: A high-ranking member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) outfit, along with an associate, have surrendered to the authorities in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

The surrendered individuals have been identified as Mallesh, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of the North Bastar Division Committee, and party member Ranu Podiam.

According to Kanker district police chief Nikhil Rakhecha, the duo recently established contact with the Kanker police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Expressing their desire to benefit from the state’s rehabilitation and surrender policy, they approached the security forces to begin their transition.

"The formal ceremony for the laying down of arms and their official reintegration into society will be conducted once all procedural formalities and documentation are finalised. Few more would join soon," SP Rakhecha told TNIE.

During preliminary interactions, Mallesh and Podiam shared critical insights regarding the operational dynamics in the region. Based on this information, Kanker police are actively reaching out to other active Maoist cadres in the North Bastar Division, encouraging them to abandon insurgency and follow their colleagues' footsteps.