SERO C Murugan, TMC MP Mahua Moitra clash over alleged WhatsApp messages to delete voter names

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Special Electoral Roll Observer (SERO) IAS C S Murugan engage in a war of words over the alleged use of micro-observers to delete names from the voter list, violating Supreme Court (SC) directives.

Without naming anybody, the bureaucrat wrote in his post on X, “I don’t have as many guns as depicted in the picture. However, I was trained to handle different types of guns and legally and effectively used them during my four and a half years training in Police Service in Tamil Nadu.”

The post is assumed to be a counter-attack on TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who on February 18 wrote in her post on X, “Please control your Roll Observer C. Murugan IAS 2007 Dy Chairperson Tea Board who is issuing incorrect directions on secret whatsap groups to Micro Observers in violation of Supreme Court orders.”

She had attached a picture of a popular cinema figure captioned ‘Quick Gun Murugan’.

The MP's post was written shortly after TMC delegates lodged a complaint with the office of the West Bengal Chief electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on February 18 after TMC national general secretary Abhshiek Banerjee accused the ECI of using micro-observers to delete names of voters from list violating directives of the Supreme Court (SC).