Three members of a family killed after being hit by Vande Bharat in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Three members of a family were killed in a tragic train accident in Jharkhand's Pakur late Tuesday night. The accident occurred near the Nagarnabi railway station.

The deceased were identified as residents of Kalitalla Mohalla in the Nagar police station area: Chandan Sardar (35), his wife Rumpa Sardar (29), and their three-year-old daughter Arpita Sardar.

According to information received, the three were returning from their sister's house. They were crossing the railway tracks near Nagarnabi when a speeding Vande Bharat Express train struck them. The impact was so severe that the bodies of all three were found badly mutilated on the tracks.

Family members informed that the couple's eight-year-old son, who was at home at the time of the incident, is the sole survivor of the family.

According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the incident occurred around 7:10 pm when the train was passing on the down line.

ASI Shibu Sardar at the GRP outpost, said that information about the accident near poles 145/38 and 145/40 of Nagarnabi railway station was received late Tuesday night.

Officials said that the bodies will be handed over to the families after completing the legal formalities.