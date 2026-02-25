Undergarments to shaving kits: Viral Prayagraj visit order for BSNL director triggers ministerial rebuke

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday expressed shock over reports that nearly 50 officials were deployed to manage protocol arrangements for a proposed visit by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Director Vivek Banzal to Prayagraj, calling the alleged conduct “improper” and “unacceptable.”
Addressing reporters, Scindia said a show-cause notice had been issued to Banzal, Director (CFA) on the BSNL Board, giving him seven days to respond. “I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. We cannot behave like this, it is 21st century. It is shocking. A show-cause notice has already been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action,” he said, according to news agency ANI.
The minister said the government had taken serious note of the matter, which appeared to be in clear violation of established rules, protocols and long-standing administrative traditions. Maintaining institutional discipline and adherence to protocol was of utmost importance in public service, he said, adding that any deviation undermines the integrity of governance and will not be tolerated. The government would ensure due process is followed and that such behaviour would not be overlooked, he added.
According to reports, the controversy erupted after an office order detailing elaborate arrangements for Banzal’s proposed two-day visit to Prayagraj on February 25–26 went viral on social media. A PTI report says that the Prayagraj DGM office had issued a protocol notification on February 19, assigning around 20 tasks to nearly 50 officials and staff members.
The itinerary, described by some as resembling a “royal” visit, included plans for a holy dip at the Sangam, a boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples. The office order specified that ‘snan kits’ be arranged, comprising towels, undergarments, slippers (spelt as “sleeper” in the order), combs, mirrors and oil bottles.
It further directed that six male kits, containing towel, underwear, mirror, comb, soap, shampoo and oil, and two female kits be kept ready. Instructions were also issued to arrange a bedsheet for general use at the ghat.
At the hotel and Circuit House, officials were asked to arrange dry fruit and fruit bowls, a shaving kit, towels, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, shampoo, comb and oil, the order stated.
On Tuesday, some of the officials assigned the tasks confirmed that the visit had been cancelled following the controversy, news agency PTI reported.
A senior BSNL officer based in Prayagraj told PTI on condition of anonymity that the incident appeared to be an attempt to tarnish the organisation’s image and declined further comment.
In a post on X dated February 21, BSNL India said it has standing instructions regarding how official visits are to be handled and that an instance of non-adherence had been noted. “The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL. Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned,” the post said, adding that employees had been reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions.
According to the BSNL website, Banzal is a 1987-batch Indian Telecommunication Service officer with over 34 years of experience. He has held key responsibilities in managing telecom networks and, since 2016, has overseen Bharat Fiber (BSNL’s FTTH services) and the company’s IT framework, contributing to the digitisation of processes and introduction of new customer solutions.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)