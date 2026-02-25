Undergarments to shaving kits: Viral Prayagraj visit order for BSNL director triggers ministerial rebuke

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday expressed shock over reports that nearly 50 officials were deployed to manage protocol arrangements for a proposed visit by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Director Vivek Banzal to Prayagraj, calling the alleged conduct “improper” and “unacceptable.”

Addressing reporters, Scindia said a show-cause notice had been issued to Banzal, Director (CFA) on the BSNL Board, giving him seven days to respond. “I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. We cannot behave like this, it is 21st century. It is shocking. A show-cause notice has already been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

The minister said the government had taken serious note of the matter, which appeared to be in clear violation of established rules, protocols and long-standing administrative traditions. Maintaining institutional discipline and adherence to protocol was of utmost importance in public service, he said, adding that any deviation undermines the integrity of governance and will not be tolerated. The government would ensure due process is followed and that such behaviour would not be overlooked, he added.