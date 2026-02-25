UP: Delivery executive sets himself ablaze outside police station in Bareilly over seized motorcycle

BAREILLY: A 32-year-old delivery executive allegedly attempted self-immolation outside a police station here after cops seized his motorcycle, officials said Wednesday.

The man, identified as Akshay Kashyap, sustained burn injuries in the upper body and was admitted to the hospital.

His condition is stated to be out of danger, they said, adding an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The police said that on Monday night, Kashyap reached Gangapur for a delivery and parked his motorcycle outside a shop, leaving the key in the vehicle.

A man allegedly tried to flee with the motorcycle and hit another person, causing injuries, after which it was seized.

According to the victim, he had made several visits to the police station to retrieve his motorcycle but it was not released which disrupted his delivery work and caused him distress.