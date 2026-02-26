2-child norm scrapped for Raj panchayat, civic polls

JAIPUR: Barely a week after RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advised all Hindus to have at least three children, the Rajasthan government has scrapped the two-child norm that barred individuals with more than two children from contesting Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections.

The decision, taken at a cabinet meeting, reverses a policy introduced nearly three decades ago under a former BJP government led by the late chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, to promote smaller families in local governance, and is expected to reshape grassroots politics in the state.

Announcing the move, Law Minister Jogaram Patel said the cabinet has approved the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill and the Rajasthan Municipal Amendment Bill, 2026.

With proposed changes, the restriction disqualifying those with more than two children from contesting Panchayat and municipal polls will be removed. Under the amendments, any public representative with more than two children will remain eligible to contest.

The move is expected to widen candidate pools and influence strategies ahead of next month’s local body elections. Patel said both bills are likely to be introduced and passed during the ongoing Assembly session. He said that the original aim was population control, but the government now believes that the circumstances have changed.