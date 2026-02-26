66 custodial deaths reported in Chhattisgarh within one year

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Assembly witnessed stormy scenes during Question Hour after Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma revealed that 66 prisoners died in custody between January 2025 and January 31, 2026.

The home minister informed the House that out of these 66 cases, judicial magistrate inquiries—conducted in accordance with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines—have been completed in 18 instances. Investigations into the remaining 48 cases are currently underway.

However, during the session, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the custodial death of Jeevan Thakur was “murder” due to medical negligence.

Jeevan Thakur was a prominent tribal leader who died after being transferred from Kandker district jail to Raipur.

Raising the issue, Baghel demanded a probe by a legislative committee into the matter.