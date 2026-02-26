66 custodial deaths reported in Chhattisgarh within one year

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Assembly witnessed stormy scenes during Question Hour after Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma revealed that 66 prisoners died in custody between January 2025 and January 31, 2026.
The home minister informed the House that out of these 66 cases, judicial magistrate inquiries—conducted in accordance with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines—have been completed in 18 instances. Investigations into the remaining 48 cases are currently underway.
However, during the session, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the custodial death of Jeevan Thakur was “murder” due to medical negligence.
Jeevan Thakur was a prominent tribal leader who died after being transferred from Kandker district jail to Raipur.
Raising the issue, Baghel demanded a probe by a legislative committee into the matter.
Countering the allegation, Vijay Sharma said that Thakur was arrested on October 12, 2025, for his involvement in a fake certificate racket.
He clarified that Thakur was a diabetic who reportedly refused to follow medical advice or dietary restrictions while in Kanker Jail and was taken to Raipur for better treatment following a court order.
The jail administration had formally updated the court regarding his non-cooperation with medical staff.
Baghel, in response, questioned the logic of the minister's statement, asking why any patient would intentionally worsen their own condition.
“The home minister didn't adequately respond to our concerns. He doesn't have a list of 66 custodial deaths,” Baghel said.
The opposition expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of specific details, such as names and prison locations, in the initial report. Baghel also inquired about the inclusion of Pankaj Sahu and Navya Malik (allegedly linked to a drug racket) in the death toll.
The home minister clarified that Pankaj Sahu’s death occurred outside the requested reporting period. Meanwhile, he assured to provide details regarding Navya Malik separately.
The debate extended to the general law and order situation in the state.
While Baghel claimed a 35 per cent increase in heinous crimes like murder, loot, and ransom, the home minister maintained that crime rates have actually decreased under the current BJP regime.
Asserting that a parallel legislative inquiry is unnecessary when a judicial probe is already active, the BJP minister rejected the demand for a special committee.
In protest, the opposition members staged a walkout, raising slogans against the government's handling of prisoner welfare and tribal rights.