Ahead of Bengal polls, Amit Shah vows crackdown on ‘infiltrators’, promises to ‘undo demographic change’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and asserted that the party would “drive out every single infiltrator” from the state, which he described as among those “worst affected by demographic change”.

Shah was addressing a gathering in Araria district of Bihar, where he launched projects worth Rs 175 crore for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and dedicated a couple of new border outposts to the nation.

“It is the top priority of the BJP government to drive out every single infiltrator from the country, who are not just a threat to national security, but also feed on welfare benefits meant for people, thereby diluting the impact schemes run by the government could make,” he said.

“Infiltration on a large scale also results in encroachments in bordering areas. We are committed to demolishing these. Infiltration also poses the threat of demographic change, which can wreak havoc with the culture, and even geography, of a region,” Shah said.