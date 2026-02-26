Bangladeshi national booked for obtaining Indian documents, marrying local man in UP

HAPUR: A Bangladeshi national, Mahmuda Begum, was booked on Thursday for allegedly obtaining Indian documents with a fake identity and marrying a local man, Muhammad Mashruf, in Hapur.

Mahmuda entered India on a three-month visa in 2021 and allegedly got fake documents under the name Begum Rani.

The FIR named Mahmuda and her husband, Mohammad Mashruf. Police seized documents, including visas, passports, and SIM cards, and are searching for the couple.

Upon search, police recovered visas, passports, Bangladeshi currency, two SIM cards and other items.

