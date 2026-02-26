BJP in damage control mode as Uttarakhand party chief meets 'sidelined’ leader amid legal row

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand BJP President, Mahendra Bhatt, had a “surprise” visit to the residence of Gadarpur MLA and former cabinet minister Arvind Pandey, in what is viewed as a strategic move by party leadership to quell internal dissent.

The visit comes at a critical juncture when Pandey, a heavyweight leader, has been visibly disgruntled with the party’s state leadership and the government’s functioning.

Upon his arrival, Bhatt was greeted by a large crowd of party workers. However, the focus of the visit was a long, closed-door meeting between the two leaders.

According to sources, the discussion centred on organisational restructuring and local political grievances.

Addressing the workers later, Bhatt signaled a shift toward election readiness.

"The BJP’s strength lies in its organisation and its dedicated workers. It is the need of the hour to strengthen the party at the booth level and maintain constant contact with the public as we look toward the 2027 Assembly elections," Bhatt said.

However, the subtext of the meeting is hard to ignore.

Arvind Pandey, who served as a cabinet minister in the Trivendra Singh Rawat administration, found himself sidelined in the Pushkar Singh Dhami 2.0 government. Over the past year, he has publicly voiced his dissatisfaction regarding regional development and administrative issues.