BJP will win West Bengal polls, drive out infiltrators: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and vowed to act against infiltration after forming the government.

The BJP leader was speaking at an event in Bihar’s Araria district, part of the Seemanchal region bordering West Bengal, Shah said the party would take firm action on the issue.

“Elections are around the corner in West Bengal. I am confident that the BJP is going to win. Upon formation of the new government, we shall drive out every single infiltrator,” he said.

Shah added that action against infiltration would begin in Bihar, particularly in the Seemanchal region.

“The process of flushing out infiltrators will begin in Bihar, especially in the Seemanchal region. We had won the assembly polls here last year on this very issue.

And, we got the mandate even though opponents were criticising our agenda,” the home minister said.

Calling infiltration a threat to national security, Shah said it also disrupts demographic balance and strains public welfare resources.

“Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam are the most vulnerable to such demographic disturbance. The Narendra Modi government is committed to maintain demographic balance,” Shah said.

(With inputs from PTI)