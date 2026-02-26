BSF to replace human surveillance with AI-powered monitoring system

NEW DELHI: Aimed to revolutionise the border management system, the Border Security Force (BSF) is now integrating a cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered “Smart Border Observation & Monitoring System” in the existing infrastructure across borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

This unified platform tells a decisive shift toward a tech-first strategy. It is aimed at securing borders with automated and real-time intelligence while reducing reliance on human-intensive monitoring.

The document accessed by this newspaper says that the blueprints for this next-generation surveillance system were finalised in December, 2025. As per the document, the BSF’s objective is to deploy a “Unified AI Platform” capable of running all video analytics—including intrusion detection, traffic analysis, and AI processing for other sensor data—on a single, integrated system.

The system will ingest live video streams directly from existing or new CCTV cameras using RTSP streams or through video management systems.

These streams will be processed in real-time on a Video Analytics Server (VA), enabling immediate analysis and generation of alerts. This automated approach is explicitly designed to “reduce human-intensive efforts at monitoring stations,” allowing security personnel to transition from constant screen observation to rapid operational response.