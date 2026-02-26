BSP Mayawati slams SP's 'PDA day' plan on Kanshiram Jayanti

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati criticised the Samajwadi Party's alleged plan to celebrate the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshiram as ‘PDA Day' on March 15, calling it a political drama.

'PDA' refers to "pichhde" (backward), Dalit and "alpashankhak" (minority) communities.

Mayawati said SP’s conduct, character and political face had always been anti-Dalit and anti-backward. She alleged that when BSP founder Kanshi Ram passed away in 2006 during SP’s rule, the state government did not even declare a single day of mourning in his honour and respect.

Mayawati said celebrating ‘PDA Day’ on Kanshiram’s birth anniversary is an attempt by SP to gain political mileage. She accused the party of repeatedly staging political drama to secure votes from Dalits, backward classes and minorities.

She warned BSP supporters to remain cautious and said SP’s actions have historically harmed the interests of Bahujan society. She also alleged that Dalits and extremely backward communities faced the most atrocities during SP governments.