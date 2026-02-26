BSP Mayawati slams SP's 'PDA day' plan on Kanshiram Jayanti

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati criticised the Samajwadi Party's alleged plan to celebrate the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshiram as ‘PDA Day' on March 15, calling it a political drama.
'PDA' refers to "pichhde" (backward), Dalit and "alpashankhak" (minority) communities.
Mayawati said SP’s conduct, character and political face had always been anti-Dalit and anti-backward. She alleged that when BSP founder Kanshi Ram passed away in 2006 during SP’s rule, the state government did not even declare a single day of mourning in his honour and respect.
Mayawati said celebrating ‘PDA Day’ on Kanshiram’s birth anniversary is an attempt by SP to gain political mileage. She accused the party of repeatedly staging political drama to secure votes from Dalits, backward classes and minorities.
She warned BSP supporters to remain cautious and said SP’s actions have historically harmed the interests of Bahujan society. She also alleged that Dalits and extremely backward communities faced the most atrocities during SP governments.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that the party will observe ‘PDA Day’ on Kanshiram’s birth anniversary on March 15, prompting a strong response from the BSP chief.
Claiming that the SP was helping the ruling BJP, Mayawati mentioned the Muzaffarnagar riots during SP rule in 2013, saying that BJP took advantage of it. She alleged that during SP’s tenure, names of districts and institutions dedicated to Dalit icons were changed.
She cited several examples while questioning SP’s commitment towards Kanshi Ram’s legacy. She said the BSP government had created Kanshiram Nagar district in Kasganj, but SP changed its name after coming to power. Similarly, Sant Ravidas Nagar district in Bhadohi was renamed by SP. Kanshi Ram Urdu-Persian-Arabic University in Lucknow was also renamed during SP’s rule, and a government hospital named after Kanshi Ram in Saharanpur was renamed as well.
She questioned whether these actions reflected respect towards Kanshi Ram and Dalit leaders.
The BSP chief did not forget to recall June 2, 1995, State Guest House incident in state capital Lucknow, wherein, she claimed, an attempt was made on her life by SP goons during late Mulayam Singh Yadav's regime. She said the incident remained recorded in government records and history.
She also stated that SP’s anti-Dalit attitude became clear during the SP-BSP alliance in 1993, when, according to her, SP did not honour alliance agreements.
After the guest house incident, Mayawati’s security was tightened significantly. Mayawati accused SP of practising casteist and communal politics and alleged that both SP and BJP had benefited from each other politically.
She also accused SP of being anti-Muslim, saying several communal riots took place during SP governments, causing heavy loss of life, property and displacement of families.
According to Mayawati, SP’s actions created opportunities for BJP to strengthen its political base, while Dalits, Muslims and backward communities suffered the most.