Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) locked in tussle over MVA’s sole winnable Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi's lone winnable Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra is witnessing a tussle among the alliance constituents, with the Congress on Thursday staking claim over it citing its national party status, days after the Shiv Sena (UBT) said it has the "first right" over the seat.

Senior leaders of the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Thursday held a meeting here to deliberate on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the seat allocation.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the Congress' legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the Congress, being a national party, has proposed that the Rajya Sabha seat be allotted to it.

The NCP (SP) would consult their party high command, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) would also clarify its stand, he said.