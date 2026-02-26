Gujarat Assembly data reveals unspent funds, excess outlays in Social Justice Department boards

AHMEDABAD: The government's reply to a pointed question by a Congress MLA in the Gujarat Assembly has exposed sharp spending gaps across corporations and boards functioning under the Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

The submission reveals large unspent funds in some boards, overspending in others, and erratic allocation patterns.

The minister Manisha Vakil's written submission detailing allocations and expenditure for 2024 and 2025 across ten key corporations shows that while funds were sanctioned in significant amounts, utilisation remained inconsistent, thereby indicating gaps not just in budgeting but in implementation on the ground.

The most glaring distortion emerges in the Gujarat Non-Reserved Educational and Economic Development Corporation, where the 2024 expenditure of ₹657.11 crore actually overshot the allocation of ₹576.83 crore, suggesting either spillover liabilities or poor budget estimation; yet the very next year, the corporation left ₹46.12 crore unspent out of ₹442.16 crore, revealing a sharp swing from overspending to under-utilisation.

Similarly, the Gujarat Thakor and Koli Development Corporation displayed one of the largest unspent pools as ₹51.73 crore remained idle in 2024 despite an allocation of ₹89.13 crore, and even in 2025, ₹22.32 crore could not be utilised, indicating persistent execution bottlenecks in schemes meant for socially and educationally backward communities.

The Gujarat Scheduled Caste Development Corporation also showed a worrying dip in utilisation, where unspent funds rose from just ₹0.89 crore in 2024 to ₹5.48 crore in 2025.

A similar pattern of underutilisation surfaced in the Gujarat Minority Finance and Development Corporation, where over ₹9.13 crore remained unspent in 2024 and another ₹8.17 crore lapsed in 2025.