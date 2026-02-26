Guwahati Diary | Foundation laid for ‘Vrindavani Vastra’

A cultural museum will be built in Guwahati for exhibiting the ‘Vrindavani Vastra,’ a sacred textile. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the project recently. The state government last year signed a “Letter of Intent” with the London-based British Museum to bring back home Vrindavani Vastra. An invaluable part of Assam’s history and civilisation, the Vrindavani Vastra is a silk textile, woven in Assam under the guidance of 15th-16th century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva. The masterpiece depicts scenes from the life of Lord Krishna. It is believed that pieces of the textile were taken to Tibet during the 17th/18th century.

Five stations get ‘Eat Right Station’ cert

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a major milestone in food safety standards. Dimapur, Kokrajhar, Golakganj, Alipurduar and New Mal Junction railway stations under NFR have been awarded the “Eat Right Station” certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for meeting the prescribed food safety and hygiene benchmarks. The stations qualified as per FSSAI guidelines. The Eat Right Station initiative is part of FSSAI’s nationwide movement to promote safe, healthy, and sustainable food practices.