India’s climate goals are clear, practical: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav as Him-CONNECT launched at WSDS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday launched Him-CONNECT, a platform aimed at translating research under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies into scalable, on-ground solutions, at the silver jubilee edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) organised by The Energy Research Institute (TERI) in New Delhi.
Him-CONNECT is designed to bridge the gap between scientific research and societal application.
“It creates a bridge between science and society by bringing together researchers, start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, development agencies and policymakers,” Yadav said.
The platform brings together 30 exhibitors and initiatives from 13 Himalayan states and Union Territories across India.
On the occasion, TERI also launched the Himalayan Coalition to advance the second phase of the “Lighting a Billion Lives” programme, which focuses on community-centred and inclusive approaches to sustainable development.
Yadav said Him-CONNECT aligns with India’s broader sustainability goals that emphasise community participation in environmental initiatives. He highlighted Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) as a core element of this approach, promoting behavioural change and sustainable lifestyles alongside technological and policy interventions.
Reiterating India’s commitment to global climate action, Yadav said the country is ready to partner with nations, institutions and communities to shape a sustainable, equitable and resilient future.
He also flagged concerns over inadequate adaptation finance from developed countries and the uneven implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“Adaptation finance remains insufficient. The implementation of SDGs is inconsistent. This is not a crisis of science; it is a crisis of scale, speed and systemic alignment,” Yadav said.
He emphasised that climate ambition and climate finance must progress together. “When financial mechanisms are transparent, predictable and inclusive, transformation moves from promise to practice,” he added.
The Environment Minister underlined the clarity of India’s climate goals and called for similar clarity from the developed world.
He reiterated that India will achieve 500 GW of non fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, reduce the emission intensity of GDP by 45 per cent from 2005 levels, achieve net zero by 2070, advance the National Green Hydrogen Mission and build climate resilient infrastructure.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message to the summit, congratulated TERI for its commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
“Climate action must first protect the vulnerable, poor and disadvantaged,” Modi said in a letter read out by Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI. “The Global South bears a disproportionate burden of climate change, yet development is imperative for them. Climate justice is essential.”