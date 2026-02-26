India’s climate goals are clear, practical: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav as Him-CONNECT launched at WSDS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday launched Him-CONNECT, a platform aimed at translating research under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies into scalable, on-ground solutions, at the silver jubilee edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) organised by The Energy Research Institute (TERI) in New Delhi.

Him-CONNECT is designed to bridge the gap between scientific research and societal application.

“It creates a bridge between science and society by bringing together researchers, start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, development agencies and policymakers,” Yadav said.

The platform brings together 30 exhibitors and initiatives from 13 Himalayan states and Union Territories across India.

On the occasion, TERI also launched the Himalayan Coalition to advance the second phase of the “Lighting a Billion Lives” programme, which focuses on community-centred and inclusive approaches to sustainable development.

Yadav said Him-CONNECT aligns with India’s broader sustainability goals that emphasise community participation in environmental initiatives. He highlighted Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) as a core element of this approach, promoting behavioural change and sustainable lifestyles alongside technological and policy interventions.