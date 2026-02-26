India's spice cycle resets: Chilli tightens, turmeric rebuilds, ginger tests global pressures

KOCHI: India’s spice economy is entering a phase of recalibration in 2025-26, with production swings across chilli, turmeric and ginger reshaping supply equations and price trends.

Crop intelligence presented at the International Spice Conference (ISC 2026) in Kochi points to a year marked by tighter availability in chilli, a supply rebound in turmeric, and continued global pressure on ginger amid China’s expanding footprint.

India remains the world’s largest producer, consumer and exporter of spices, with exports crossing 1.8 million tonnes last year and valued at over USD 4 billion — figures that underline both the country’s dominance and its sensitivity to production cycles. Within this broader landscape, however, individual commodities are moving in divergent directions.

Chilli, of which India produces roughly 2 million metric tonnes annually, is staring at a steep 35–40 per cent production decline this season. Reduced acreage and weather variability across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka have curbed output, even as sowing extended into October-November.

Harvest arrivals have been lower than anticipated, tightening spot availability. Although carry-forward stocks are estimated to be 8–10 per cent higher year-on-year, trade estimates indicate effective supply could still shrink by nearly 30 per cent due to acreage cuts.