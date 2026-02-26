Intelligence agencies raise concerns as global terror outfits shift focus to drone operations

NEW DELHI: Designated global terror outfits such as Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda are increasingly turning to digital platforms to train not only their core operatives but also affiliated groups active in India’s neighbourhood in drone operations, officials in the security and intelligence establishment said. They are getting the know-how to convert commercial UAVs to fit into their scheme of things, the officials added.

The shift marks a significant evolution in the way these outfits seek to expand and operate their acts of violence, the officials said. They added that central probe and intelligence agencies have, in recent months, intercepted substantial digital material indicating a clear transition from conventional, ground-based attack methods to technology-driven tactics.

The findings, they said, have been brought to the notice of the country’s security leadership at the highest levels along with a detailed assessment highlighting the seriousness of the emerging threats emanating from within and the neighbourhood.

“The intercepted content allegedly includes instructional manuals, video modules and technical guides designed to equip operatives with the skills to assemble, modify and potentially weaponise commercially available unmanned aerial systems,” a source said.

He said that investigators are of the view that the findings lead to a broader recalibration within extremist networks, which are increasingly seeking to exploit easily accessible technology to maximise impact while reducing operational risk.

The officials, who are part of the country’s security architecture, described the development as “deeply worrying, particularly for densely populated urban centres and high-value installations”.