Intelligence agencies raise concerns as global terror outfits shift focus to drone operations

NEW DELHI: Designated global terror outfits such as Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda are increasingly turning to digital platforms to train not only their core operatives but also affiliated groups active in India’s neighbourhood in drone operations, officials in the security and intelligence establishment said. They are getting the know-how to convert commercial UAVs to fit into their scheme of things, the officials added.
The shift marks a significant evolution in the way these outfits seek to expand and operate their acts of violence, the officials said. They added that central probe and intelligence agencies have, in recent months, intercepted substantial digital material indicating a clear transition from conventional, ground-based attack methods to technology-driven tactics.
The findings, they said, have been brought to the notice of the country’s security leadership at the highest levels along with a detailed assessment highlighting the seriousness of the emerging threats emanating from within and the neighbourhood.
“The intercepted content allegedly includes instructional manuals, video modules and technical guides designed to equip operatives with the skills to assemble, modify and potentially weaponise commercially available unmanned aerial systems,” a source said.
He said that investigators are of the view that the findings lead to a broader recalibration within extremist networks, which are increasingly seeking to exploit easily accessible technology to maximise impact while reducing operational risk.
The officials, who are part of the country’s security architecture, described the development as “deeply worrying, particularly for densely populated urban centres and high-value installations”.
“Unlike traditional attacks that require physical presence and direct execution, drone-enabled operations can be carried out remotely and triggered from a safer distance,” a senior official familiar with the matter said. The official added that the new move significantly lowers the risk for terrorists to be detected and intercepted, which makes it more challenging for security agencies.
The limited on-ground footprint associated with drone-based attacks, combined with their capacity to cover considerable distances, complicates surveillance and rapid response mechanisms, the officials said. They warned that such tactics could enable perpetrators to target crowded areas or sensitive locations without physically breaching secure perimeters.
Concerns have sharpened in the wake of the recent car bomb explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort area, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the incident, has announced the arrest of another key associate in the case.
In a statement, the agency identified the accused as Jasir, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. He is alleged to have provided technical support, including modifying drones and attempting to fabricate rockets ahead of the blast that killed at least 11 people and injured 32.
According to the NIA, Jasir acted in concert with the main accused, Umar un Nabi, in planning the attack. Multi-state searches are under way to identify other suspects and unravel the broader conspiracy.
The officials said the case underscores the growing convergence between extremist networks and emerging technologies, reinforcing the urgent need for India’s urban security architecture to adapt swiftly to threats that can now be executed remotely, with minimal physical trace and increasing tactical sophistication.