MPs’ panel likely to discuss law to recall PM, CMs with Opposition

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday heard the views of the State of Madhya Pradesh, which expressed full support for The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 that seeks to introduce a constitutional mechanism for removing the prime minister, chief ministers or other ministers if they are arrested and remanded in custody for serious criminal offences carrying a sentence of five years or more.

Appearing before the committee, the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh said the state was “in full agreement with the provisions of the proposed legislation”. Sources said the panel will now reach out to opposition-ruled states. Invitations are expected to be sent to Karnataka and Telangana to present their positions.

Members also suggested calling Kerala, governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF, and West Bengal, ruled by the All India Trinamool Congress, to ensure “a wider and balanced consultation process”.

Rajasthan had earlier presented its views through its Chief Secretary, endorsing the principal provisions of the proposed law.