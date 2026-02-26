Mutilated body of medical student recovered from students’ hostel in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The mutilated body of a final-year medical student was recovered on Thursday from a boys’ hostel room inside J N M Medical College Hospital campus in Kalyani of Nadia district, West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as Pulak Halder, a 24-year-old student of the final semester of the undergraduate MBBS course.

According to sources, he had not been seen in the college and the canteen since Monday.

Police were alerted after boarders noticed stench emitting from his room. The boarders spotted him lying dead on his bed through the ventilator of his room. Police broke the door of his room which was locked from inside and recovered the body.

The hospital authorities said that he used stay in the room alone and was supposed to appear at the final semester examination scheduled from March 5 onwards.

The body has been sent to the police morgue for post-mortem. Police have registered an unnatural death case.

The incident took place 10 days after a medical student was found hanging from the ceiling of the boys’ hostel bathroom inside a private medical college hospital in Durgapur on 15 February.

22-year-old medical student Labonya Pratap's was found hanging from the ceiling of a bathroom in the college hostel. He hails from Patna in Bihar.

Sources also said that a few hostellers had spotted the body and alerted the police.

Initial investigations conducted by police had revealed that the deceased was upset due to his poor performance in several semester examinations.

The incident had triggered tension among students and doctors inside the hospital campus, as it comes just five months after a rape incident occurred in the same teaching hospital in October last year.

A second-year medical student of the private college had alleged that she was gangraped near the campus.