NCERT textbook row: Education Ministry notifies MeiTy and I&B on SC’s blanket ban

NEW DELHI: Following the 'blanket ban’ imposed on NCERT’s Class 8 book by the Supreme Court, the Education Ministry has shared the order with both the Ministry of Information and Technology (Meity) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, sources said.

Screenshots of pages pertaining to the book cannot be held in one’s possession or shared with others as it would be illegal, a source said.

NCERT has not uploaded the book online. However, countless people on X and other social media have been sharing screenshots or photos of the physical pages about the section `Corruption in judiciary’ online. Some posts have gone viral, too.

“Since it is a blanket ban, they all need to be taken down immediately. Hence, we have alerted the two ministries about it. It will primarily be the job of Meity to ensure no content regarding the book gets circulated anywhere,” the source said.

He added that of the 2.5 lakh printed textbooks, 2,24,962 have been sent back to the godowns. “Only 38 of them were sold at our head office on the day of release on Monday. We stopped the sale the following day. The buyers have been tracked and the copies taken back. Only ten copies are yet to be taken back by the Publications Division of NCERT. Following the ban, they must return it as it is illegal to keep a copy of the book in their possession,” he said.