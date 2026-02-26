Oil, sanctions, tariff: India-Russia trade rewired after Ukraine conflict

NEW DELHI: India’s crude oil imports from Russia have eased in recent weeks, but the broader trade realignment forged after the Ukraine conflict remains structurally intact.

According to energy analytics firm Kpler, India has imported 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude so far in February, down from an average 1.71 million bpd in 2025. The moderation, however, comes after three years of extraordinary expansion that reshaped bilateral trade.

India’s commercial ties with Russia were fundamentally reconfigured following Ukraine conflict in February 2022. In three financial years, bilateral trade expanded more than fivefold, driven overwhelmingly by discounted Russian crude redirected from Europe to Asia under Western sanctions.

Before the conflict, Russia was a marginal energy partner. In FY2020–21, total trade stood at $8.15 billion. It rose to $13.12 billion in FY2021–22, with

Russia accounting for less than 2% of India’s crude basket. The post-invasion sanctions regime altered that trajectory dramatically.