Pakistan military perpetuating 'war-like situation' to remain relevant among its people: Western Army Commander

PATHANKOT: The Indian Army will not be deterred by nuclear threats, said Western Command Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar who asserted that any future conflict would see decisive outcome on the ground.

Addressing troops during an operational demonstration organized on the Western Command Investiture Ceremony at Dhyan Chand Stadium in Mamun Military Station, Pathankot, Katiyar said that during Operation Sindoor Pakistan had desperately sought a ceasefire while simultaneously issuing nuclear threats.

"They said if they go down, they will take half the world with them. During Operation Sindoor, we ignored their nuclear threats. This time, we are better prepared as compared to the past, with a clear future plan," he said.

Katiyar also claimed that Pakistan’s military leadership has been perpetuating a 'war-like situation' in India to remain relevant among its people.

"While our leadership is committed to the betterment of the country and its citizens, their leadership is only driven by selfish needs — retaining power and remaining relevant ... Their relevance comes from continued confrontation with India," he alleged.

Katiyar said that Pakistan had neither the courage, nor the strength to take on India in open combat, and resorted to proxy warfare to provoke a response.

"Pakistan has repeatedly provoked India through their terrorist outfits, so that when we retaliate, it escalates into a war-like situation and they garner support from their people," he said.