Pakistan military perpetuating 'war-like situation' to remain relevant among its people: Western Army Commander

PATHANKOT: The Indian Army will not be deterred by nuclear threats, said Western Command Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar who asserted that any future conflict would see decisive outcome on the ground.
Addressing troops during an operational demonstration organized on the Western Command Investiture Ceremony at Dhyan Chand Stadium in Mamun Military Station, Pathankot, Katiyar said that during Operation Sindoor Pakistan had desperately sought a ceasefire while simultaneously issuing nuclear threats.
"They said if they go down, they will take half the world with them. During Operation Sindoor, we ignored their nuclear threats. This time, we are better prepared as compared to the past, with a clear future plan," he said.
Katiyar also claimed that Pakistan’s military leadership has been perpetuating a 'war-like situation' in India to remain relevant among its people.
"While our leadership is committed to the betterment of the country and its citizens, their leadership is only driven by selfish needs — retaining power and remaining relevant ... Their relevance comes from continued confrontation with India," he alleged.
Katiyar said that Pakistan had neither the courage, nor the strength to take on India in open combat, and resorted to proxy warfare to provoke a response.
"Pakistan has repeatedly provoked India through their terrorist outfits, so that when we retaliate, it escalates into a war-like situation and they garner support from their people," he said.
He alleged that Pakistan had misled its own people by projecting a false narrative of victory.
"They spread lies in the media to promote their general to field marshal and deceived their public. This time, we will not give them such an opportunity," he asserted.
Katiyar stressed that future success would not be limited to destroying bases or posts. "It will be so decisive that they will be brought to their knees and will have to accept their defeat before the world," he said.
Talking to the media after the ceremony, Katiyar said, "as you have seen, all militancy parameters in Jammu and Kashmir have consistently declined. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has become very normal. However, as I said before, this is a well-planned conspiracy by Pakistan to send a few terrorists to disturb the atmosphere. Our Army and all departments of the civil administration are fully prepared to deal with it."
Responding to a query regarding the revival of terror launch pads and terror camps in Pakistan, he said the Army is keeping a close watch.
"If they are trying to regenerate or reassemble their terrorist bases, we have that information. We will formulate our plans accordingly. We have this information, but it is essential for our military planning," he said.
When asked whether there will be another retaliatory attack like Operation Sindoor, Katiyar said that Pakistan has been taught a strong lesson during Operation Sindoor and any renewed provocation would invite a stronger response.
"Our response in Operation Sindoor was very clear. We did not target any civilian areas. We initially targeted only terrorist bases. When Pakistan attacked our military stations, we responded by attacking their military stations and air bases. The objective was to destroy terrorist bases swiftly," said Katiyar.
"Our preparations are ongoing, and we must remain prepared. If they do not understand this lesson and create conflict conditions again due to their internal reasons, we will respond in an even better and stronger manner," he said.
On claims that Pakistan sought a ceasefire through other countries and assertions of foreign mediation, Katiyar said, "After the attack on May 7, 2025, our Director General of Military Operations conveyed that we had completed our action and wanted to talk. They refused at that time. Fighting continued for the next 88 hours. After extensive damage to their military bases, their DGMO approached our DGMO, and it was during that conversation that the ceasefire draft was prepared. After deliberations, our government accepted the request," he said.
The event highlighted Western Command’s evolving operational capabilities across surveillance, precision firepower, rapid force mobilisation and integrated multi-domain warfare, with the Bhairav Battalion delivering a standout display of combat proficiency, tactical precision and operational agility.
Advancements in battlefield digitisation and indigenous drone fabrication capability were showcased, specifically highlighting drones with ranges of more than 100 km.
The event reflected the ability to conduct deep precision engagements and shape the tactical battlefield environment, reaffirming its readiness to respond swiftly and decisively across the spectrum of conflict.