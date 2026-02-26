President Droupadi Murmu to visit Jharkhand, lay foundation stone for spiritual centre

RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Jharkhand on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of the Shri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust at Kadma Marine Drive. After the ceremony, she will proceed to Tata Manipal Medical College in Baridiha.

The programme at the college will begin with a photo session with students who have secured top positions in different semesters. The President will then interact with meritorious students in what the college administration has described as an introductory conference. During her visit, she is also expected to tour the campus and take part in a tree-plantation drive. The college management has a long-term plan to develop the "Draupadi Murmu Sports and Food Complex" on the campus. Only 200 people have been permitted to attend the event.

According to the schedule, the President’s MI-17 helicopter will land at Sonari Airport at 12 noon. She will first participate in the groundbreaking ceremony at Kadma and then attend the function at Tata Manipal Medical College.

Santosh Gangwar, Hemant Soren, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Singhbhum MP Jaba Manjhi, Jamshedpur MP Vidyut Baran Mahto, MLA Saryu Rai, MLA Purnima Sahu, and TV Narendran will be present at the event.