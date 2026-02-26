Rahul Gandhi alleges Trump used ‘Epstein files’ to pressure PM Modi into US trade deal ‘sacrificing’ farmers

He claimed that no previous prime minister would have allowed American farmers to sell products such as soybeans, corn and fruits in India.

“It is going to destroy the foundation that we have built carefully. The whole Green and White Revolutions happened because we believed that we needed a foundation built in agriculture,” he said.

Gandhi said the India-US deal had been stalled for four months due to disagreements over agriculture.

“The Indian government did not want to open agriculture to American companies. I checked with government officials multiple times. Nothing was moving, and the US President was threatening the Prime Minister,” he alleged.

He further claimed that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament after the President’s address because he intended to raise two issues that had trapped the Prime Minister of India.

“The first was about 3.5 million Epstein files that have not yet been released. Please understand they are held secret by the US government. These files have information about the Prime Minister of India,” he alleged.

Gandhi said the information released about Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani is targeted at the Prime Minister of India.

“The second weapon held to the head of the Prime Minister of India is the Adani case in America. Adani is not a normal company. Adani is the financial infrastructure of the BJP and the Prime Minister of India,” he claimed.

Gandhi said that the US has registered a case against Adani, and he cannot leave the country today.

“The threat to the Prime Minister is very clear. If you do not do what we want, we will release to everybody, your and the BJP’s entire financial architecture,” the Leader of Opposition said.

He said that these are the two reasons why the Prime Minister wants to destroy the foundation of India.

“Indian farmers are being sacrificed so that the Prime Minister can protect himself and the financial foundation of the BJP,” Gandhi alleged.

He said the Congress would not allow farmers of India and Kerala to be sacrificed.