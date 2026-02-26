Regular meets must for FRA implementation

NEW DELHI: Taking note of inadequate implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in providing titles to forest dwellers, the tribal affairs ministry has told states to conduct regular meetings at the sub-divisional, district, and state levels to expedite the process of granting titles and submit quarterly reports.
Ranjan Chopra, secretary for the ministry, has written a letter to the states, stating that regular meetings are intended to establish a strong mechanism to expedite the resolution of pending claims related to implementation of FRA.
The FRA of 2006 grants legal rights to forest-dwelling tribal communities and traditional residents over the lands and forests they have inhabited for generations. The law outlines a systematic step-by-step process—at local, district, and state levels—to ensure that forest rights are recognised, verified, approved, and monitored fairly.
“As you are aware, delays in processing claims and addressing field-level implementation issues are often linked to the irregular convening of the statutory committees formed under the Act. Regular and structured meetings of these committees are essential for the expeditious disposal of pending claims, reviewing progress, and resolving ground-level challenges faced by gram sabhas,” states the February 24 letter, reviewed by this newspaper.
In light of the increasing pending claims, Chopra has instructed states and union territories to ensure that the sub-divisional level committees and district-level committees meet regularly to review, process,
and forward recommendations. As provided in the FRA Rules 2012, the state-level monitoring committees must meet at least once every three months to monitor the recognition, and vesting of rights, address verification issues, and provide quarterly reports.