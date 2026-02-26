Regular meets must for FRA implementation

NEW DELHI: Taking note of inadequate implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in providing titles to forest dwellers, the tribal affairs ministry has told states to conduct regular meetings at the sub-divisional, district, and state levels to expedite the process of granting titles and submit quarterly reports.

Ranjan Chopra, secretary for the ministry, has written a letter to the states, stating that regular meetings are intended to establish a strong mechanism to expedite the resolution of pending claims related to implementation of FRA.

The FRA of 2006 grants legal rights to forest-dwelling tribal communities and traditional residents over the lands and forests they have inhabited for generations. The law outlines a systematic step-by-step process—at local, district, and state levels—to ensure that forest rights are recognised, verified, approved, and monitored fairly.